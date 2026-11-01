UPI recorded 25.47 billion transactions, ₹31.53L/cr value in October
Business
UPI just had its busiest month ever: October saw a massive 25.47 billion transactions, up 23% from the same month last year.
Festive shopping during Navratri and Durga Puja helped push the total value to an all-time high of ₹31.53 lakh crore, according to NPCI.
UPI daily values cross ₹1.01L/cr
On average, there were 822 million UPI payments happening every day, with daily values crossing ₹1.01 lakh crore.
The biggest spike came on October 9 with 873 million transactions in a single day.
Even with pricier electronics this season, people kept using UPI for their festival buys, and digital payments are expected to stay strong as Dhanteras and Diwali roll in this month.