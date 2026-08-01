UPI records 23.66 billion transactions in July worth ₹29.88L/cr
Business
UPI is on fire this year: July saw a record 23.66 billion transactions, adding up to ₹29.88 lakh crore.
That's even higher than the previous best, which was set in May this year, showing how much digital payments are becoming part of daily life.
UPI averaged 763 million transactions daily
On average, UPI handled 763 million transactions every single day last month, with a daily value of ₹96,383 crore.
Over the past year, transaction count jumped 22% and value rose 19%.
Plus, UPI isn't just big in India anymore: it now works for merchant payments in 10 countries (think Singapore and Maldives), making cross-border payments way easier for everyone.