What's the story

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India's revolutionary digital payment system, is set to get faster from today.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a series of changes aimed at improving the efficiency of UPI transactions.

These changes are expected to benefit banks, users, and popular payment service providers such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm.

The NPCI aims to cut down the response time for various UPI services in order to enhance user experience.