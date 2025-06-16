UPI gets faster! Your payments will now complete in seconds
What's the story
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India's revolutionary digital payment system, is set to get faster from today.
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a series of changes aimed at improving the efficiency of UPI transactions.
These changes are expected to benefit banks, users, and popular payment service providers such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm.
The NPCI aims to cut down the response time for various UPI services in order to enhance user experience.
Speed enhancement
Major changes in response times for various UPI services
The NPCI is working to cut down the response time for several UPI transactions.
For instance, money transfers, transaction status checks, and reversals that earlier took 30 seconds will now be completed in 10-15 seconds.
Verifying UPI addresses (like mobile numbers or UPI IDs) will now take just 10 seconds instead of the previous 15 seconds.
These changes are aimed at reducing delays during UPI payments significantly.
Upcoming updates
More changes to be implemented in August
The NPCI has also announced further changes to be implemented in August.
These updates are aimed at improving the security and reliability of UPI, especially during peak traffic hours.
Among other things, users will be able to check their bank balance up to 50 times per day through their UPI app.
Customers can also view up to 25 linked accounts per day in the app.
Mandate regulations
Automatic payments will have limited retries
For automatic payments, only one attempt and three retries will be allowed for each mandate.
These retries will only happen during non-peak hours to avoid adding pressure during busy times.
Peak UPI hours have been defined as 10:00am to 1:00pm and from 5:00pm to 9:30pm when transactions are at their highest.