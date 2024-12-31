Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp has been given the green light to extend its UPI payment services to all its 500 million users in India, a significant leap from its previous cap of 100 million.

This move, coupled with the NPCI's decision to extend the market cap deadline by two years, could shake up the UPI payments market, currently dominated by Google Pay and PhonePe.

WhatsApp's vast user base and seamless app integration pose a formidable challenge to these market leaders. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:24 pm Dec 31, 202405:24 pm

What's the story The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has lifted the user onboarding cap on WhatsApp Payments. The decision lifts the previous 100 million user cap. WhatsApp can now offer its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services to its entire user base in India. To note, NPCI's earlier step was aimed at ensuring a gradual rollout and keeping a check on scalability, performance, and security issues in the sensitive payments ecosystem.

User expansion

Phased increase in user limit

The NPCI took a cautious approach to avoid risks of adding a huge user base in one go, and to give WhatsApp time to fine-tune its operations. Gradually, NPCI raised the limit in phases. In November 2022, WhatsApp Payment's cap was raised to 100 million users. The removal of this onboarding limit is a major milestone for WhatsApp, permitting it to expand its payments facility to its massive user base in India, which exceeds 500 million users.

Market cap extension

NPCI extends market cap deadline by 2 years

Along with lifting user onboarding cap, NPCI has also extended the market cap deadline by another two years. In a circular dated today it said, "Considering various factors, the timeline for compliance of existing TPAPs who are exceeding the volume cap, is extended by two years i.e. til December 31, 2026." NPCI had first introduced this rule in early 2021 to prevent any single UPI app from dominating more than 30% of the UPI payments market.

Market impact

WhatsApp Payments's expansion challenges market leaders

India's UPI platform handles over 13 billion transactions every month, with Google Pay and PhonePe dominating 85% of the market. The growth of WhatsApp Payments presents a challenge to these market leaders, supported by its massive user base and seamless integration with the messaging app.