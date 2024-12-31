Summarize Simplifying... In short To add a temporary profile picture on Facebook, click on your current profile picture, select 'Upload photo' or 'Add frame', then click 'Make temporary'.

You can set a duration for this picture, from an hour to a week, or until a specific date.

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:20 pm Dec 31, 202405:20 pm

What's the story Facebook, one of the world's most popular social media platforms, allows users to upload temporary profile pictures. The feature lets you change your profile image for a certain period of time. The process is simple and can be completed in a matter of few steps. Here's how you can do it.

Process

Step-by-step guide to upload a temporary profile picture

To start, you have to click on your profile picture at the top right of Facebook's interface. Following this, you should click on your name to open the profile. The next step is to click in the bottom right of the existing profile picture. Here, you can select either 'Upload photo' or 'Add frame' options as per your liking.

Duration

Setting the duration for your picture

Once you've uploaded a new photo or added a frame, you'll have to click on 'Make temporary.' This will prompt you to select when you want your old profile picture to be restored. You can choose between one hour to a week, or until a specific date. After selecting the desired duration, click 'Save' to finalize the changes.

Post-expiration

What happens after the temporary picture expires?

It's worth mentioning that even after a temporary profile picture expires, it stays visible in the user's profile pictures album. This is because Facebook always keeps profile pictures public. Now, if you want to revert to your previous image before the set duration ends, you can do that by clicking on your profile picture, selecting 'Switch to previous picture now,' and confirming this action.