Want to update your relationship status on Facebook? Here's how
Facebook offers an option to share relationship status on the profile. This can be done by clicking on the profile picture on the top right corner of Facebook, followed by the user's name. Next, head over to the 'About' section, followed by 'Family and relationships.' Here, users can either add a new relationship status or update the existing one.
Selecting a relationship status and adding partner's name
After heading to the 'Family and relationships' section, users can choose their relationship status from a drop-down menu. Based on the selected status, they may even get the option to add their partner's name and anniversary date. However, do note that only friends can be added here and they have to confirm the relationship before being added to your Facebook profile's relationship status.
Choosing the audience for your relationship status
Facebook also gives users the option to control who can see their relationship status. This is done using an audience selector tool, which gives different options for sharing this personal information. Once the desired audience has been selected, users just have to click 'Save' to finalize their changes. Facebook also gives the option to feature your relationship status as a life event on your profile timeline.