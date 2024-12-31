The tool can be accessed through YouTube Studio

How to blur parts of your video on YouTube

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:18 pm Dec 31, 202405:18 pm

What's the story YouTube offers a feature that allows you to blur out specific parts of your videos. The tool can be accessed through YouTube Studio on a computer. However, do note that for videos with more than 100,000 views that haven't been edited before, changes can only be saved if they involve blurring faces. This restriction doesn't apply to channels that are part of the YouTube Partner Program.

Process

Steps to access the blurring feature

To use the video blurring feature, users first have to sign in to YouTube Studio. Once signed in, they should select 'Content' from the left menu. Then, by clicking on the title or thumbnail of the video they want to edit, they can access this tool. From here, they have to choose 'Editor' from the left menu to start using the blur tool.

Facial blurring

How to blur faces?

To blur faces in a video, users should select 'Face blur' under the 'Video editor' section. Once the processing is done, they can select which faces they want to blur and hit 'Apply.' They can even adjust the intensity of the blur by clicking and dragging inside the box. Once they are satisfied with the edits, they have to click 'Save' to apply them.

Customization

Customizing the blur effect

For a more customized blur, users can choose 'Custom blur' under the 'Video editor' section. They can adjust the intensity of the blur by clicking and dragging within the box. Once they're done with the adjustments, they just have to click on 'Save.' Notably, YouTube also offers a number of options for further customization like changing the shape of blurred area to rectangle or oval, resizing it, and deciding when blurring starts and ends on a timeline.