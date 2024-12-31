Summarize Simplifying... In short To modify a WhatsApp broadcast list, simply select the list, tap its name, and choose 'Change broadcast list name' under 'More options'.

How to edit broadcast lists on WhatsApp

By Mudit Dube 04:37 pm Dec 31, 202404:37 pm

What's the story WhatsApp's broadcast feature is a powerful tool for reaching multiple contacts simultaneously. However, your contact list is constantly evolving. You may need to add new members, remove those who no longer need to receive broadcasts, or simply update the list for better organization. This guide will walk you through the process of editing existing broadcast lists on WhatsApp for your Android device.

Steps

Follow these steps to edit your broadcast list

Open WhatsApp and select the broadcast list to edit. Tap its name, then go to More options > Change broadcast list name, enter a new name, and tap OK. Add recipients to the list by tapping 'Edit recipients.' Search for or select the contacts you want to add and tap OK. To remove recipients, tap Edit recipients, press "x" on their profile, and confirm.

Pointers

Important things to consider

Editing a broadcast list will not affect any previously sent messages. Broadcast lists have a maximum limit of 256 recipients. Recipients of your broadcast messages will not be able to see who else is receiving the messages. By following the mentioned steps, you can easily edit your WhatsApp broadcast lists to ensure they are up-to-date and reflect your current communication needs.