Why UPI transactions saw a MoM dip in April

India's digital payment landscape witnessed a slight dip in April, with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions seeing a minor month-on-month decline. The National Payments Corporation of India data showed that the value of UPI transactions fell by 1.7% to ₹29.03 trillion in April from ₹29.53 trillion in March. The volume also decreased by 1.3% to 22.35 billion from the previous month's 22.64 billion transactions.

Seasonal impact Year-on-year growth shows continued expansion in digital payments The dip in UPI transactions is largely attributed to year-end seasonality. March 2026 witnessed record-high UPI volumes and values since its introduction in 2016, thus creating a high base for April comparisons. Despite the MoM decline, year-on-year growth remained strong with volumes increasing by 25% and value rising by 21%.

Broader trend Other payment systems also see MoM decline The MoM dip in April wasn't just limited to UPI transactions. Other payment systems like Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and FASTag also saw declines. IMPS transactions fell by 1% to 362 million, while their value dropped by 5% to ₹7.01 trillion. Similarly, FASTag transactions fell by 1.6% with their value easing by 2%.

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