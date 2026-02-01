UPI transactions hit record 21.7 billion in January

In November 2025, UPI had recorded 20.47 billion transactions worth ₹26.32 lakh crore. The year-on-year growth for January is impressive with a 28% increase in transaction volumes and a 21% rise in value terms. The average daily transaction value for January was ₹91,403 crore, up from December's ₹91,217 crore.

Market dominance

App-wise transaction volumes in December

While NPCI has yet to release app-wise data for January 2026, December's figures show PhonePe leading with 9.81 billion transactions, nearly 45% of total volumes and almost 49% of transaction value. Google Pay followed with 7.5 billion transactions while Paytm came third with 1.65 billion transactions. Other players like Navi, super.money and government-backed BHIM app also contributed to the growth in transaction volumes during the month.