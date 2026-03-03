UPI wallet for international tourists launched at India AI Summit
NPCI has extended the UPI One World wallet in a pilot for international visitors from over 40 countries at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, a prepaid digital wallet that lets international tourists and NRIs pay at Indian shops using QR codes—no local bank account needed.
It's designed to make spending in India way easier for visitors.
How to create a wallet
You can sign up right at New Delhi airport or the NPCI Pavilion by downloading an app like CheqUPI.
Just enter your details, upload your passport and visa, snap a quick selfie for verification, set a UPI PIN, and load money using your international card.
Key things to know
You can add up to ₹25,000 per transaction (with a ₹50,000 monthly cap), and any leftover money gets refunded back to you.
The wallet is only for paying merchants—not for sending money to friends.
With over 21 billion UPI transactions in January 2026 alone, this move makes cashless payments in India even more tourist-friendly.