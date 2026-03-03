UPI wallet for international tourists launched at India AI Summit

You can sign up right at New Delhi airport or the NPCI Pavilion by downloading an app like CheqUPI. Just enter your details, upload your passport and visa, snap a quick selfie for verification, set a UPI PIN, and load money using your international card.

Key things to know

You can add up to ₹25,000 per transaction (with a ₹50,000 monthly cap), and any leftover money gets refunded back to you.

The wallet is only for paying merchants—not for sending money to friends.

With over 21 billion UPI transactions in January 2026 alone, this move makes cashless payments in India even more tourist-friendly.