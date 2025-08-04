Next Article
UPL shares soar 8% on strong Q1 performance
UPL Limited's stock jumped almost 8% on Monday after the company managed to shrink its quarterly losses to ₹176 crore, down from ₹527 crore last year.
This turnaround pushed its share price above ₹715 on both BSE and NSE.
Sensex, Nifty gain as UPL's revenue jumps
UPL's revenue ticked up slightly to ₹9,216 crore this quarter.
Chairman Jai Shroff called it a "strong start" to FY26, crediting the company's solid product lineup and better profit margins.
The good vibes even helped lift the overall market, with Sensex and Nifty both climbing in Monday morning trade.