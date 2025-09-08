UPL's stock jumps 2% despite posting net loss

Full-year profit, dividend boost investor sentiment

For the full year ending March 2025, UPL bounced back with a net profit of ₹1,292 crore after last year's big loss. Revenue also rose to ₹46,637 crore.

Plus, shareholders got some good news—a final dividend of ₹6 per share announced in May, with effect from July 11, 2025.

While experts say the stock outlook is "neutral" for now, steady recovery is keeping investor hopes alive.