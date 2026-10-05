Upwork reports 109% increase in AI skills demand last year
Business
AI skills are hotter than ever: Upwork's latest report says demand jumped a whopping 109% last year.
Businesses are using more AI tools, but they're not ditching people; instead, they're looking for folks who can blend tech know-how with creativity and problem-solving.
AI video skills rose over 300%
Some of the fastest-growing skills include AI video generation and editing skills (well over 300% year-over-year), integration (up 178%), and data annotation and labeling skills (up 154%).
There's also a big shift toward "fractional" work: 77% of business leaders now prefer hiring people for short-term gigs instead of full-time roles, making flexible work the new normal.