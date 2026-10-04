Upwork reports 109% jump in 2025 AI skills demand
Business
Upwork reported a huge 109% jump in demand for AI skills in 2025.
As more companies bring AI into their workflows, they are looking for people who can actually make these tools work in real life, not just talk about them.
Instead of taking away jobs, AI is opening up new roles that need creative and skilled humans to guide the tech.
Upwork: video generation demand rises 300%+
Some AI skills really took off: video generation and editing saw a massive 300% or more spike, while integrating AI into business processes went up 178%.
Data labeling and annotation grew by 154%, and AI image generation and editing skills jumped by 95%.
There is also a steady rise in chatbot development, showing that human oversight and creativity are still super important as AI keeps evolving.