Urban Company and Morgan Stanley plan ₹2,500cr QIP for InstaHelp
Business
Urban Company is teaming up with Morgan Stanley to raise ₹2,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).
The main goal? To give a boost to InstaHelp, its on-demand house help service that's been burning cash as it tries to grow bigger and faster.
Urban Company seeks funds amid losses
This move comes as Urban Company faces pressure from ongoing losses and tough questions about profitability, especially around InstaHelp.
By raising fresh funds, it is hoping to steady its finances, expand its range of services, and stay competitive in the home services game.
How well this QIP goes could seriously shape where the company heads next.