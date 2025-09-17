Urban Company launches its 'UC Instant' service: What is it?

Urban Company, a leading service provider in the home repairs and beauty industry in India , has launched a new offering called 'UC Instant.' The new service lets customers book various services such as plumbing, electrical work, house cleaning, appliance repairs, and beauty services within 30-60 minutes. The move is part of the company's strategy to improve its service delivery speed on its platform.

Growth strategy Speed, quality, and value are crucial: CEO Urban Company's founder and CEO, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, emphasized the importance of speed, quality, as well as value in their services. He said these three factors are closely related to supply and demand density. "If you don't have demand density and supply density in a micro-market, you can't do it because otherwise the cost of keeping people for buffered capacity goes up dramatically," he added.

Service rollout Differentiating UC Instant from InstaHelp Bhal also clarified that Urban Company has been expanding UC Instant across its micro-markets. He said this service is a bet they believe can accelerate growth. The CEO differentiated between UC Instant and the platform's InstaHelp offering, which lets users book house-helps for tasks like cleaning, cooking prep, packing/unpacking in a 15-minute timeline.