Urban Company launches its 'UC Instant' service: What is it?
What's the story
Urban Company, a leading service provider in the home repairs and beauty industry in India, has launched a new offering called 'UC Instant.' The new service lets customers book various services such as plumbing, electrical work, house cleaning, appliance repairs, and beauty services within 30-60 minutes. The move is part of the company's strategy to improve its service delivery speed on its platform.
Growth strategy
Speed, quality, and value are crucial: CEO
Urban Company's founder and CEO, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, emphasized the importance of speed, quality, as well as value in their services. He said these three factors are closely related to supply and demand density. "If you don't have demand density and supply density in a micro-market, you can't do it because otherwise the cost of keeping people for buffered capacity goes up dramatically," he added.
Service rollout
Differentiating UC Instant from InstaHelp
Bhal also clarified that Urban Company has been expanding UC Instant across its micro-markets. He said this service is a bet they believe can accelerate growth. The CEO differentiated between UC Instant and the platform's InstaHelp offering, which lets users book house-helps for tasks like cleaning, cooking prep, packing/unpacking in a 15-minute timeline.
Professional benefits
Improving value for customers
Bhal also spoke about how Urban Company is focusing on providing better value to its customers. He said as the firm grows demand and expands the pool of service professionals in each micro-market, partners "spend less time waiting for jobs and more time inside customers' homes delivering jobs." This leads to better earnings for service professionals and lower systemic costs.