GST 2.0 reforms infused ₹2L crore in Indian economy: Sitharaman

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:36 pm Sep 17, 202503:36 pm

What's the story

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms have infused ₹2 lakh crore into the Indian economy. The minister made this statement while addressing an outreach and interaction program on the GST 2.0 reforms. She emphasized that these changes have left more cash in people's hands, which would otherwise have gone to taxes.