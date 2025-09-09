Urban Company's IPO opens tomorrow: What to know Business Sep 09, 2025

Urban Company is opening its IPO for subscription from September 10 to 12, 2025.

The offer includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹472 crore and an offer-for-sale worth ₹1,428 crore.

The price band is set at ₹98-103 per share, with a minimum investment of around ₹14,935 for 145 shares.