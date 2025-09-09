Urban Company's IPO opens tomorrow: What to know
Urban Company is opening its IPO for subscription from September 10 to 12, 2025.
The offer includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹472 crore and an offer-for-sale worth ₹1,428 crore.
The price band is set at ₹98-103 per share, with a minimum investment of around ₹14,935 for 145 shares.
What does Urban Company do?
Started in 2014, Urban Company connects people to trained professionals for home and beauty services—think cleaning, repairs, grooming and more—across 59 cities in India and abroad.
They also sell their own products like water purifiers under the 'Native' brand.
Why to consider or skip the stock?
Urban Company uses a hyperlocal model to serve over 14.5 million customers and recently posted positive adjusted EBITDA for FY25.
Still, it faces tough competition and challenges in keeping service partners happy as it grows fast.