Urban Company's shares soar 56% on debut: What to know

Started in 2014, Urban Company connects people to home services like beauty treatments, appliance repairs, cleaning and more—all through its tech-driven platform. It's active in 47 cities across India, the UAE, and Singapore, and has big plans to reach over 200 cities by FY2030.

IPO details and financial performance

The IPO was hot property: valued at around ₹1,900 crore and oversubscribed by more than 103 times overall during the bidding process. Demand was strong even before listing, with a gray market premium peaking at ₹43.

Financially, Urban Company reported FY25 revenue of ₹1,144.5 crore—a healthy jump from ₹830 crore in FY24—and swung to a net profit of ₹239.8 crore after previous losses.

Analysts suggest booking some gains but holding onto shares for long-term growth potential.