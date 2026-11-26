US 30-year mortgage rate drops to 7.10% this week
Good news if you're thinking about buying a place or refinancing: US mortgage rates have dropped this week.
The average 30-year fixed rate is now 7.10%, down from 7.30% last week.
That means lower monthly payments and potential savings for anyone looking to lock in a loan right now.
Shorter-term 15-year 6.23% jumbo 7.31% $832,750+
If you're eyeing a shorter-term loan, the 15-year fixed rate fell even more, from 6.48% to 6.23%.
And for those needing bigger loans (over $832,750), jumbo mortgage rates slid from 7.51% to 7.31%.
Whether you're a first-time buyer or just want to save on interest, these lower rates could make homeownership feel a bit more within reach.