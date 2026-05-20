US Treasury bond yield hits 19-year high: What's the reason?

The yield on the 30-year US Treasury bond has surged to its highest level since 2007, hitting a peak of 5.2%. The spike comes amid concerns over inflation and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The rise indicates that investors are seeking higher returns due to increasing risks in the global economy.

Risk factors Fed leadership transition amid geopolitical tensions The surge in yields is largely attributed to rising uncertainty over Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. Any prolonged disruption here could keep energy prices high, further fueling inflation. This comes as the US Federal Reserve undergoes a leadership transition with Kevin Warsh set to take over as chair amid political pressure to cut interest rates.

International impact Global impact of bond sell-off The bond sell-off isn't just limited to the US, but has also affected European and Japanese debt markets. This indicates a global reassessment of risk as investors adjust their portfolios in light of inflation trends, interest rate expectations, and geopolitical developments. The rise in yields could have far-reaching implications for the economy by raising borrowing costs on mortgages, corporate loans, and government financing which could slow economic growth.

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