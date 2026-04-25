US accuses DeepSeek, White House alleges China stole AI IP Business Apr 25, 2026

DeepSeek, a major Chinese AI player, is being accused by the US of allegedly misusing American tech.

The White House separately accused China of stealing US AI labs' intellectual property.

This all comes just as President Trump gears up for a high-stakes visit to Beijing.

DeepSeek's use of NVIDIA chips is raising eyebrows too, especially with ongoing debates about tech exports and intellectual property between the two countries.