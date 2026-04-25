US accuses DeepSeek, White House alleges China stole AI IP
DeepSeek, a major Chinese AI player, is being accused by the US of allegedly misusing American tech.
The White House separately accused China of stealing US AI labs' intellectual property.
This all comes just as President Trump gears up for a high-stakes visit to Beijing.
DeepSeek's use of NVIDIA chips is raising eyebrows too, especially with ongoing debates about tech exports and intellectual property between the two countries.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records
Despite all this tension, Wall Street isn't flinching: the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq just hit record highs.
Oil prices are way up thanks to global disruptions, especially around the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, DeepSeek's teaming up with Huawei shows China's drive to build its own tech muscle as US restrictions tighten.