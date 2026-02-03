US agrees to cut tariffs on Indian goods Business Feb 03, 2026

Big news for trade: After a phone call between President Trump and PM Modi, the US has agreed to cut tariffs on Indian goods from 25% down to 18% (Trump's wording; some reports describe a prior combined total of 50%).

This covers key exports like engineering goods, textiles, chemicals, and auto parts—basically over half of what India sells to the US.

In return, Trump said India would buy more than $500 billion in US energy, tech, agriculture products, and coal.