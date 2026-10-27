US and Canada seek cuts to steel and car tariffs

Negotiations had stalled back in August, but now there's real progress.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says the US is coming closer to their position, while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is involved.

The stakes are high: if no deal is reached, Trump would raise the tariffs on steel and auto imports from Canada to 50% from January 1, 2027.

Meanwhile, the US wants more concessions from Canada to address concerns from American industries and political leaders, especially with election results on the line.