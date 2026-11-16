The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) signed off after a quick 45-day review, confirming that Bankex was found to meet the applicable requirements under the US Commodity Exchange Act.

This paves the way for more US asset managers and hedge funds to join in.

BSE managing director and chief executive officer Sundararaman Ramamurthy said he's excited about offering a transparent platform for global investors and expects this move could improve the depth and liquidity of the BANKEX contract, strengthening its derivatives market.