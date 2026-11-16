US approves BSE Bankex futures, 1st Indian sectoral index future
Big news for finance fans: the US has just approved BSE's Bankex index futures contract, making it the first Indian sectoral index future to get this go-ahead.
Now, US investors can officially invest in India's banking sector through a regulated channel, opening up new ways to connect the two markets.
CFTC signs off after 45-day review
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) signed off after a quick 45-day review, confirming that Bankex was found to meet the applicable requirements under the US Commodity Exchange Act.
This paves the way for more US asset managers and hedge funds to join in.
BSE managing director and chief executive officer Sundararaman Ramamurthy said he's excited about offering a transparent platform for global investors and expects this move could improve the depth and liquidity of the BANKEX contract, strengthening its derivatives market.