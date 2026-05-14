US approves NVIDIA H200 AI sales to Alibaba and Tencent
Business
The US just approved NVIDIA to sell its high-powered H200 AI chips to big Chinese tech names such as Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, and JD.com.
About 10 companies are on the approved list, but no chips have shipped yet because of ongoing political and regulatory hurdles.
For NVIDIA, this is a rare chance to do business in China despite strict US export rules.
US sets cap and revenue share
Each company can buy up to 75,000 chips, but only for non-military use and under heavy security checks.
The US will also take 25% of the revenue from these sales, and all shipments must pass through US territory first.
Even with NVIDIA's CEO visiting Beijing, many Chinese firms are holding back as China pushes for homegrown AI chips instead.