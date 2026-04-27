US asserts influence in global energy markets after boosting exports

US oil exports hit 12.9 million bpd

US oil exports have hit an all-time high, 12.9 million barrels a day, giving Asian economies some relief from Gulf shortages and putting more money in American producers' pockets.

Plus, by easing sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil and acting as a "swing supplier," the US is changing how power works in the world's energy game, especially with OPEC's old dominance fading.