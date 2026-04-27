US asserts influence in global energy markets after boosting exports
Business
With the conflict in Iran shaking up oil supplies, the US has jumped in by boosting exports and tapping its reserves.
This move is showing just how much influence the US now has over global energy markets.
US oil exports hit 12.9 million bpd
US oil exports have hit an all-time high, 12.9 million barrels a day, giving Asian economies some relief from Gulf shortages and putting more money in American producers' pockets.
Plus, by easing sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil and acting as a "swing supplier," the US is changing how power works in the world's energy game, especially with OPEC's old dominance fading.