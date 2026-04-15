US banks pull nearly $47B early 2026 amid Iran tensions
Business
US banks just pulled in nearly $47 billion in profits for early 2026, thanks to market chaos sparked by rising tensions with Iran.
With oil shipments disrupted and energy prices climbing, investors rushed to big banks like JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America for trading services, turning global uncertainty into a money-making moment.
US banks post profit gains, buybacks
JPMorgan's profits jumped 13% to $16.5 billion, while Goldman Sachs and Bank of America saw gains of 19% and 17%.
Citigroup led the pack with a huge 42% profit surge.
These windfalls let banks buy back billions in shares (JPMorgan alone spent $8.3 billion), handing more returns back to investors even as the world stays on edge.