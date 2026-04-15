US banks pull nearly $47B early 2026 amid Iran tensions

US banks post profit gains, buybacks

JPMorgan's profits jumped 13% to $16.5 billion, while Goldman Sachs and Bank of America saw gains of 19% and 17%.

Citigroup led the pack with a huge 42% profit surge.

These windfalls let banks buy back billions in shares (JPMorgan alone spent $8.3 billion), handing more returns back to investors even as the world stays on edge.