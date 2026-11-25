U.S.-based Evernex opens India headquarters in Hyderabad for IT support
Evernex, a U.S.-based company known for IT maintenance and support, just launched its India headquarters in Hyderabad.
This move means Indian businesses can now get easier access to Evernex's help for keeping their tech running smoothly, making hardware last longer, and cutting down on IT costs.
Evernex emphasizes responsible IT recycling
With 40 years in the game and a presence in more than 160 countries, Evernex offers everything from server and network maintenance to recycling old tech responsibly.
As Smail Bahieddine, Vice President Sales Middle East & Africa, from Evernex puts it, their solutions are all about "reduce electronic waste through the responsible recovery, reuse, and recycling of IT assets."
The new office brings these eco-friendly options right to Indian companies' doorsteps.