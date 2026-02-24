US begins new tariffs on imported goods
Business
Starting February 24, 2026, the US is rolling out new tariffs on imported goods.
This comes right after the Supreme Court decided that President Donald Trump's earlier tariffs went too far.
The new duties start at 10% and could climb to 15%, aiming to fix trade imbalances—but some products covered by special trade deals are off the hook.
Tariffs could cost US households around $700 in 2026
These tariffs hit about $1.2 trillion worth of imports each year and could cost US households around $700 in 2026, according to Erica York from the Tax Foundation.
Sectors like steel and autos aren't affected for now, as Trump still uses those duties for trade talks.
Customs officials are already enforcing the new rules, but unless Congress steps in, they'll only last for 150 days.