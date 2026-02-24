US begins new tariffs on imported goods

Tariffs could cost US households around $700 in 2026

These tariffs hit about $1.2 trillion worth of imports each year and could cost US households around $700 in 2026, according to Erica York from the Tax Foundation.

Sectors like steel and autos aren't affected for now, as Trump still uses those duties for trade talks.

Customs officials are already enforcing the new rules, but unless Congress steps in, they'll only last for 150 days.