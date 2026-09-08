US Bitcoin ETFs see August and September inflows, down $1B
Business
Bitcoin ETFs in the US are making a comeback, with billions flowing in over August and September.
Still, they're not out of the woods: after heavy losses earlier this year (especially a huge $4.51 billion pulled out in June), these funds are down about $1 billion for 2026 so far.
Inflation, Treasury moves cloud Bitcoin ETFs
Analysts say whether this recovery sticks depends on upcoming US inflation data and Treasury moves.
Plus, rising oil prices and high bond yields aren't helping (oil just hit a three-month high), which could make it even tougher for Bitcoin ETFs to bounce back fully this year.