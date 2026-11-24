US blacklists Apex Enterprise Solutions over suspected semiconductor smuggling
The US just put Apex Enterprise Solutions, Alibaba's Singapore-based subsidiary, on its trade blacklist, saying there was a "significant risk" that the company is involved in or could become involved in semiconductor smuggling, with suspected links to Megaspeed, which has ties to NVIDIA.
Now, Apex can't buy advanced tech from the US unless they get special approval.
Apex-Megaspeed AI agreement questioned , Alibaba denies
Apex had signed a service agreement with Megaspeed in early 2024 to rent AI computing power, which raised suspicions about possible illegal tech transfers.
Alibaba denies any wrongdoing and says the allegations are "erroneous because Apex has never diverted advanced computing chips subject to US export restrictions."