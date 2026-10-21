US blacklists Shanghai Zhisuan Technology over Google trade secrets theft

The US just blacklisted Shanghai Zhisuan Technology, a Chinese AI company, after it was tied to the theft of Google trade secrets.

The company's founder, Ding Linwei, a former Google software engineer, allegedly applied on behalf of Zhisuan to enter MiraclePlus's startup incubation pipeline, actively promoting and leveraging his inside knowledge of Google's proprietary technology to secure backing for Zhisuan.

This move also impacts MiraclePlus, an incubator run by former Microsoft AI scientist Lu Qi, which had backed the startup.