US-China trade talks kick off in Madrid
Top US and Chinese officials are meeting in Madrid this week for their fourth round of trade talks in 2025.
They're focusing on easing tensions, updating export rules, and figuring out what to do about the September 17 deadline for ByteDance to sell TikTok's US arm.
Why these talks matter
These talks are a big deal because the US-China economic relationship has been rocky—think high tariffs and worries over tech security.
The pressure is on to address concerns about Chinese-owned apps like TikTok, with both sides considering another extension of the divestment deadline.
Plus, these discussions could set up a Trump-Xi summit later this year, where everything from tariffs to global tech rules might be on the table.