US-China trade war: China blocks NVIDIA's H200 AI chips
The US just allowed NVIDIA's powerful H200 AI chips to be exported to China, but reports say Chinese customs were instructed to block H200 imports—even though NVIDIA had expected more than 1 million orders from Chinese clients.
This twist comes after the US tried to loosen restrictions that had been in place prior to those efforts.
Why does it matter?
This standoff isn't just tech drama—it could shape the future of AI worldwide.
By reportedly instructing customs to block these chips, China is pushing back against US export controls, which might slow down its own AI growth but also ramps up tension between the two countries.
For anyone following global tech or hoping for cheaper, faster AI tools, this kind of trade war means more uncertainty and potential delays in innovation.