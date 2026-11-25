US consumer confidence at 103.3 fueled by midterm elections optimism
US consumer confidence just reached its highest point in nearly two years, with the index jumping to 103.3 in November, way above what experts predicted.
This boost is thanks to growing optimism about jobs and the economy after the midterm elections.
Jobs seen as plentiful, unemployment 4.1%
Most of the positive vibes came from Democrats and independents, while Republicans felt a bit less upbeat.
More people now see jobs as "plentiful," and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.1%.
Even though inflation and high mortgage rates are still a concern, many households are planning big purchases (think cars or new appliances), which could mean more spending ahead.