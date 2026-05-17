US court gives xAI boost in Apple OpenAI suit
Business
Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, just got a boost from a US court in its fight against Apple and OpenAI.
xAI claims Apple is giving ChatGPT unfair perks, like better Siri integration and App Store rankings, which Apple denies.
The latest ruling shakes up the case and keeps things interesting.
Apple must hand Craig Federighi documents
Apple now has to hand over documents from Craig Federighi, its top software executive, since he's key to its AI decisions.
The judge said no to adding CEO Tim Cook for now; there wasn't enough proof he had anything special to offer.
Both sides have deadlines for sharing information soon, but the court isn't letting xAI dig into Apple's internal AI documents this round.