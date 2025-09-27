US court rules against DJI's bid to overturn military blacklist
A US District Court just ruled that DJI, the Chinese drone giant, will stay on the Pentagon's list of companies linked to China's military.
Judge Paul Friedman said there was enough evidence showing DJI contributes to the "Chinese defense industrial base."
DJI currently sells more than half of all commercial drones in the US.
Implications for DJI and the broader Chinese tech landscape
This means DJI is blocked from US government contracts and grants, which has already cost them business deals.
While DJI insists it isn't controlled by China's military, the court stuck with its decision—highlighting how seriously the US is taking security concerns around Chinese tech firms.
Similar rulings hit other companies like Hesai Group earlier this year, showing this crackdown isn't slowing down anytime soon.