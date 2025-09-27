US court rules against DJI's bid to overturn military blacklist

Implications for DJI and the broader Chinese tech landscape

This means DJI is blocked from US government contracts and grants, which has already cost them business deals.

While DJI insists it isn't controlled by China's military, the court stuck with its decision—highlighting how seriously the US is taking security concerns around Chinese tech firms.

Similar rulings hit other companies like Hesai Group earlier this year, showing this crackdown isn't slowing down anytime soon.