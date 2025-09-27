Claude AI parent to open India office, hire country lead Business Sep 27, 2025

Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, is making a big move into India after raising $13 billion at a massive $183 billion valuation.

They're now looking for a country lead in India and hiring for roles in Australia and New Zealand, Korea, and Singapore too.

This follows OpenAI announcing it will open its first office in New Delhi later this year—showing just how much India matters in the world of AI right now.