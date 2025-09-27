Claude AI parent to open India office, hire country lead
Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, is making a big move into India after raising $13 billion at a massive $183 billion valuation.
They're now looking for a country lead in India and hiring for roles in Australia and New Zealand, Korea, and Singapore too.
This follows OpenAI announcing it will open its first office in New Delhi later this year—showing just how much India matters in the world of AI right now.
Claude's user base and revenue growth
Anthropic's user base has skyrocketed from under 1,000 to over 300,000 in just two years, with revenue topping $5 billion by August 2025.
India has become Claude's biggest market outside the US—especially for coding help.
To keep up with demand, Anthropic plans to triple its workforce and open more offices across Asia and Europe.