Next Article
US imposes 100% tariff on imported medicines; Indian drugs safe
Business
US President Donald Trump just announced a steep 100% tariff on imported branded (patented) medicines, kicking in from October 1, 2025.
The goal? Push drug companies to make their products in the US instead of overseas.
Luckily for India—known for its generic (non-branded) drug exports—these tariffs don't apply to generics, so most Indian pharma exports are safe for now.
Investors spooked by tariff news
Even though Indian generics are exempt, investors got spooked. Shares of big names like Wockhardt and Sun Pharma dropped sharply, and the BSE Healthcare index slid by over 2%.
The worry is that if the US keeps pushing for more local manufacturing, contract drug makers in India could feel some heat down the line.