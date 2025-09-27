Zoho founder takes a dig at Microsoft, Salesforce on X Business Sep 27, 2025

Zoho's founder, Sridhar Vembu, just put his company head-to-head with Microsoft, saying Zoho actually offers a broader and vastly superior range of products.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter) about Zoho's steady growth since 2002 and highlighted how the company is doubling down on cloud tech, platforms, AI, and applications.