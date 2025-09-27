Next Article
Zoho founder takes a dig at Microsoft, Salesforce on X
Business
Zoho's founder, Sridhar Vembu, just put his company head-to-head with Microsoft, saying Zoho actually offers a broader and vastly superior range of products.
He posted on X (formerly Twitter) about Zoho's steady growth since 2002 and highlighted how the company is doubling down on cloud tech, platforms, AI, and applications.
Vembu praises IT minister for switching to Zoho's 'Swadeshi' platform
Vembu also gave a shoutout to India's IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for switching to Zoho's homegrown "Swadeshi" platform—something that matches Prime Minister Modi's call for using more Indian-made tech.
On the flip side, Vembu called out Salesforce for hiking prices on a nonprofit client, highlighting the steep price increase.