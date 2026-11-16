US crude at $87 as Hormuz shipments resume despite tensions
US crude just dropped to $87 a barrel after Middle East oil shipments picked up again through the Strait of Hormuz, even with tensions still simmering between Iran and the US
Brent crude also slipped 2% to $93.90, showing how quickly markets react when global supply shifts.
IEA expects 1.7 million b/d surplus
The International Energy Agency now expects global oil supply to outpace demand by 1.7 million barrels a day in late 2026, mostly thanks to that export rebound.
Russia is also pumping more, hitting 8.73 million barrels a day in October.
Looking ahead, Goldman Sachs thinks Brent will average $88 per barrel next year before dipping to $78 by December 2027.