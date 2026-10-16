US deficit hits $1.992 trillion in 2026, 25 years straight

Most of the money went to Social Security ($1.7 trillion), Medicare ($1.1 trillion), and paying interest on debt (over $1 trillion).

Even though people paid more in income taxes this year, corporate tax revenue dropped thanks to new tax policies.

Customs duties reached new highs but took a hit from court-ordered refunds.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says growing the economy is key to handling all this debt, while President Trump's tariffs are still bringing in revenue despite ongoing legal battles.