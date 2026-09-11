US diesel prices pass $6 per gallon for 1st time
Diesel in the US just crossed $6 per gallon for the first time, with GasBuddy reporting this historic spike on Friday.
That's a whopping 61% jump from last year's average of $3.71, and AAA clocks it at $5.98 nationwide.
If you're wondering why, global supplies are getting tighter, pushing prices up fast.
Crude surge tightens US diesel supplies
Rising crude oil costs are a big part of the story: Brent is now over $107 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate sits at about $102.
Plus, conflicts in places like the Middle East have disrupted oil shipments through key routes like the Strait of Hormuz (which handles 20% of world supply).
Russian diesel exports are down due to refinery issues and restrictions, while China is restricting fuel exports too.
Even though US refineries are running hard, diesel inventories are still way below average, so demand keeps outpacing supply.