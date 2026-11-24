The US Department of Justice is suing to get back over $1.1 billion in cryptocurrency that was stolen during the big Binance hack in October 2026.

The funds, currently frozen by a court, are set to be returned to victims if the lawsuit succeeds.

This move is part of a wider push to recover the $6.3 billion stolen by North Korean hackers (so far, about $2.9 billion has already been locked down).