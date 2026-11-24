US DOJ sues to recover $1.1 billion in Binance hack
The US Department of Justice is suing to get back over $1.1 billion in cryptocurrency that was stolen during the big Binance hack in October 2026.
The funds, currently frozen by a court, are set to be returned to victims if the lawsuit succeeds.
This move is part of a wider push to recover the $6.3 billion stolen by North Korean hackers (so far, about $2.9 billion has already been locked down).
Mixers and coinjoins hide $247 million
Tracking down all the stolen money has not been easy since hackers used mixers and coinjoins to hide at least $247 million, making it tough for investigators to follow the trail.
An Abu Dhabi court has stepped in with a global freeze order on these assets also.
Meanwhile, Binance has been paying back affected users using its own funds and insurance reserves and is still pursuing recovery of what is left, showing just how tricky fighting cryptocurrency theft can be these days.