US dollar hits 1 month high as traders eye Fed

Modestly retreated US Treasury yields are keeping the dollar strong, even though lower oil prices have eased some inflation worries.

Market bets on a Fed rate hike jumped from 16% last week to more than 36% now, showing growing confidence that rates might go up soon.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are likely to keep rates steady for now, but all eyes are on upcoming US economic data for hints about what's ahead in global markets.