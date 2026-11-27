US dollar index remains just below a 22-month peak
The US dollar is staying just below its 22-month peak, even as wild swings in AI stocks keep markets on edge.
After peaking at 104.53 on November 23, the dollar index settled at 103.81 by November 27.
This movement is also making waves for currencies like the Aussie dollar and the high-yielding Mexican peso.
Fed likely hike lifts dollar 5.7%
With the Federal Reserve likely to raise interest rates on December 9, the dollar's strength is getting another boost, helping it climb 5.7% this year.
Analysts point out that as AI stock prices bounce around, riskier currencies like the Aussie and Mexican peso could see their recovery paths shift too.
The euro has not changed much, while the dollar made small gains against the yen and the Swiss franc.