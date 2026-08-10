US employers face $4,000 and $4,500 H-1B L-1 extension fees

Heads up if you are working in the US on an H-1B or L-1 visa: Starting September 9, new extension fees are coming.

Employers with 50 or more employees in the US where more than half are on these visas will now pay $4,000 for each H-1B extension and $4,500 for each L-1 extension.

This change especially impacts big Indian IT and consulting firms that rely on these workers.