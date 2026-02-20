US-EU trade deal in limbo after Supreme Court ruling
Business
A surprise Supreme Court decision just threw Europe's trade strategy into confusion.
The ruling challenges President Trump's approach to tariffs and is prompting officials to reassess a trade agreement reached in July 2025 that has not been ratified, forcing European officials to rethink how they handle American taxes on imports.
What does this mean for the future of US-EU trade?
With the legal ground shifting, EU officials are reassessing the trade agreement and figuring out their next move.
There's debate over whether this weakens Trump's hand in future talks or leads to new negotiations altogether.
Either way, both sides now have to rework their strategies—so expect some changes in how the US and Europe do business going forward.